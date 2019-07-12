Posté par Mike69270.
Wear Your Wounds à l'écoute - 12/07 22:20
Le nouvel album de Wear Your Wounds, Rust on the gates of heaven sorti aujourd'hui, s'écoute en entier par ici. [plus d'infos]
Wear Your Wounds
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Mercifully
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly
