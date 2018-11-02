Infos précédentes :

Sick of It All - Based on a true story

"Self important shithead" de Sick Of It All a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau figure sur Wake the sleeping dragon. [plus d'infos]

Sick Of It All - Wake the sleeping dragon!
Sick Of It All
LP : Wake the sleeping dragon!
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 02/11/2018
Inner vision
That crazy white boy shit
The snake (Break free)
Bull's anthem
Robert Moses was a racist
Self important shithead
To the wolves
Always with us
Wake the sleeping dragon
2+2
Beef between vegans
Hardcore horsehose
Mental furlough
Deep state
Bad hombres
Work the system
The new slavery





