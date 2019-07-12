Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/07/2019 à 21:48.
Modéré le 11/07/2019 à 21:48.
Wear Your Wounds fait un arc-en-ciel - 11/07 21:48
En amuse-bouche de Rust on the gates of heaven, le prochain Wear Your Wounds qui sort demain, le groupe de Jacob Bannon (Converge aussi) en dévoile "Rainbow fades". [plus d'infos]
Wear Your Wounds
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc.
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc.
- Deathwish Inc. (272 hits)
Mercifully
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires