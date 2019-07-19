Posté par Mike69270.
Question de temps pour Sum 41 - 10/07 20:19
Alors que Order in decline est en approche (sortie le 19), Sum 41 balance un clip pour "45(A matter of time)". [plus d'infos]
Sum 41
LP : Order in decline
Label : Hopeless Records
LP : Order in decline
Label : Hopeless Records
- Hopeless Records (24 hits)
Turning away
Out for blood
The new sensation
A death in the family
Heads will roll
45 (A matter of time)
Never there
Eat you alive
The people Vs.
Catching fire
