Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 10/07/2019 à 20:19.
Sum 41 - Order in declineQuestion de temps pour Sum 41 - 10/07 20:19

Alors que Order in decline est en approche (sortie le 19), Sum 41 balance un clip pour "45(A matter of time)". [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Sum 41 - Order in decline
Sum 41
LP : Order in decline
Label : Hopeless Records Date de sortie : 19/07/2019
Turning away
Out for blood
The new sensation
A death in the family
Heads will roll
45 (A matter of time)
Never there
Eat you alive
The people Vs.
Catching fire





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page