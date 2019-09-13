Infos précédentes :
KoRn sortira son nouvel album The nothing le 13 septembre chez Roadrunner (Gojira, Turnstile, etc.). Il a été produit par Nick Raskulinecz (Deftones, Stone Sour, Danko Jones, etc.). "You'll never find me" en est un premier single ! [plus d'infos]
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
