Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/06/2019 à 22:36.
Modéré le 19/06/2019 à 22:36.
The Ocean vidz - 19/06 22:36
The Ocean a clippé "Permian: the great dying". Ce titre boucle leur opus Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic. [plus d'infos]
The Ocean
LP : Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic
Label : Metal Blade
LP : Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (153 hits)
The cambrian explosion
Cambrian II: eternal recurrence
Ordovicium: the glaciation of Gondwana
Silurian: age of sea scorpions
Devonian: nascent (feat. Jonas Renkse de Katatonia)
The carboniferous rainforest collapse
Permian: the great dying
Cambrian II: eternal recurrence
Ordovicium: the glaciation of Gondwana
Silurian: age of sea scorpions
Devonian: nascent (feat. Jonas Renkse de Katatonia)
The carboniferous rainforest collapse
Permian: the great dying
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires