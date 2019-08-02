Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/06/2019 à 22:54.
VolbeatVolbeat, dernier jour sous le soleil - 13/06 22:54

Volbeat a dévoilé un nouveau titre de son prochain effort studio, Rewind, replay, rebound, avec "Last day under the sun". [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Volbeat - Rewind, rebound, replay
Volbeat
LP : Rewind, rebound, replay
Label : Universal Date de sortie : 02/08/2019
Last day under the sun
Pelvis on fire
Rewind the exit
Die to live
When we were kids
Sorry sack of bones
Cloud 9
Cheapside sloggers
Maybe I believe
Parasite
Leviathan
The awakening of Bonnie Parker
The everlasting
7:24





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page