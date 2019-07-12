Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/06/2019 à 21:06.
Modéré le 11/06/2019 à 21:06.
WYW rétréci - 11/06 21:06
Voici un second extrait de Rust on the gates of heaven, le prochain Wear Your Wounds, avec "Shrinking violet". [plus d'infos]
Wear Your Wounds
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc.
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Mercifully
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly
