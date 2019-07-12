Infos précédentes :

Wear Your Wounds - Rust on the gates of heavenWYW rétréci - 11/06 21:06

Voici un second extrait de Rust on the gates of heaven, le prochain Wear Your Wounds, avec "Shrinking violet". [plus d'infos]

Wear Your Wounds - Rust on the gates of heaven
Wear Your Wounds
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc. Date de sortie : 12/07/2019
Mercifully
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly





