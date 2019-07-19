Posté par Mike69270.
Sum 41 filme son deuil familial - 11/06 19:43
Sum 41 a dévoilé un clip pour le morceau "A death in the family". Order in decline sort le 19 juillet. [plus d'infos]
Sum 41
LP : Order in decline
Label : Hopeless Records
Turning away
Out for blood
The new sensation
A death in the family
Heads will roll
45 (A matter of time)
Never there
Eat you alive
The people Vs.
Catching fire
