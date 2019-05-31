Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/06/2019 à 22:31.
Modéré le 02/06/2019 à 22:31.
Death Angel venu pour le sang - 02/06 22:31
Death Angel a sorti un clip pour "I came for blood". Le morceau est présent sur le tout récemment sorti Humanicide. [plus d'infos]
Death Angel
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
Humanicide
Divine defector
Aggressor
I came for blood
Immortal behated
Alive and screaming
The pack
Ghost of me
Revelation song
Of rats and men
The day I walked away
