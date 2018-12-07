Infos précédentes :

"Morning star", qui ouvre Seeress le dernier Fiend, a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo. [plus d'infos]

Fiend - Seeress
LP : Seeress
Label : Deadlight Entertainment Date de sortie : 07/12/2018
Morning star
Ancestral moon
Pillars
Vessels
5th Circuits
Crown of birds
The gate





