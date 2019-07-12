Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/05/2019 à 09:17.
Wear Your Wounds - Rust on the gates of heavenLe paradis rouillé estival de Wear Your Wounds - 29/05 09:17

Wear Your Wounds, side-project de Jacob Bannon de Converge notamment, sortira son nouvel effort studio le 12 juillet via Deathwish Inc.. Intitulé Rust on the gates of heaven, le morceau-titre a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo tandis que les détails de l'effort sont compilés dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Wear Your Wounds - Rust on the gates of heaven
Wear Your Wounds
LP : Rust on the gates of heaven
Label : Deathwish Inc. Date de sortie : 12/07/2019
Mercifully
Rust on the gates of heaven
Paper panther
Tomorrow's sorrow
Brittle pillar
Truth is a lonely word
Rainbow fades
Love in peril
Lurking shadow
Shrinking violet
Mercilessly





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page