Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 16/05/2019 à 21:20.
Modéré le 16/05/2019 à 21:20.
Triple R pour Volbeat - 16/05 21:20
Volbeat sortira son nouvel album Rewind, rebound, replay le 2 août. Après "Parasite", en voici l'extrait "Leviathan" ! [plus d'infos]
Last day under the sun
Pelvis on fire
Rewind the exit
Die to live
When we were kids
Sorry sack of bones
Cloud 9
Cheapside sloggers
Maybe I believe
Parasite
Leviathan
The awakening of Bonnie Parker
The everlasting
7:24
Pelvis on fire
Rewind the exit
Die to live
When we were kids
Sorry sack of bones
Cloud 9
Cheapside sloggers
Maybe I believe
Parasite
Leviathan
The awakening of Bonnie Parker
The everlasting
7:24
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires