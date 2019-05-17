Modéré le 09/05/2019 à 21:22.
Stray From The Path vient de signer chez le label UNFD. Le groupe va sortir un album live, prévu pour vendredi prochain. Un extrait est dispo dans la suite. Le combo sera par ailleurs en France en décembre, le 8 à Paname au Petit Bain et le lendemain au CCO de Villeurbanne. [plus d'infos]
LP : Smash 'em up: live in Europe 2019
Date de sortie : 17/05/2019
Badge & a bullet pt. II (Live in Leipzig, Germany)
The opening move (Live in Krakow, Poland)
Loudest in the room (Live in Prague, Czech Republic)
Outbreak (Live in Leeds, England)
The house Always Wins (Live in Vienna, Austria)
Snap (Live in Munich, Germany)
Plead the fifth (Live in Cologne, Germany)
Badge & a bullet (Live in Aarau, Switzerland)
First world problem child (feat. Sam Carter) [Live in London, England]
12/03 Bristol, UK - Thekla
12/04 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy2
12/05 Glasgow, UK - G2
12/06 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
12/07 London, UK - Islington Academy
12/08 Paris, FRA - Petit Bain
12/09 Lyon, FRA - CCO
12/10 Zurich, SWI - Dynamo
12/11 Eindhoven, NET - Dynamo
12/12 Antwerp, BEL - Kavka
12/13 Köln, GER - Club Volta
12/14 Herford, GER - Krampus Festival
12/15 Karlsruhe, GER - Knockdown Festival
12/16 Munich, GER - Backstage
12/17 Budapest, HUN - Durer Kert
12/18 Wien, AUT - Flex
12/19 Prague, CZE - Rock Cafe
12/20 Nürnberg, GER - Hirsch
12/21 Leipzig, GER - Conne Island
12/22 Hamburg, GER - Logo
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.