Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/05/2019 à 11:16.
Modéré le 08/05/2019 à 11:16.
Le caca digital d'Utlra Vomit en concert - 08/05 11:16
Le premier extrait vidéo de Ultra Vomit à L'Olymputaindepia est dispo avec "e-tron (Digital caca)". Le DVD/Blu-Ray est chroniqué dans le le dernier Mag #37. [plus d'infos]
Ultra Vomit
CD+DVD : Olymputaindepia
Label : Verycords
CD+DVD : Olymputaindepia
Label : Verycords
- Verycords (244 hits)
Darry coal chamber
Les bonnes manières
Un chien géant
E-tron (digital caca)
Mechanical chiwawa
Je ne t'es jamait autans aimer
Mountains of maths
Calojira
Takoyaki
Boulangerie pâtisserie
Super sexe
Hyper sexe
Pov' connard
Batman
Une souris verte
Phoned to death
La ch'nille
La bouillie
Poker face
Keken
Pink pantera
Anthracte
Je possède un cousin
Judas prost
I like to vomit
Pipi vs caca
Outro (c'était pas mal là)
Je collectionne des canards (vivants)
Kammthaar
Quand j'étais petit
Evier metal
