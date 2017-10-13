Modéré le 07/05/2019 à 00:08.
Hegemony, morceau-titre du dernier Samael, a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le groupe sera en France pour une tournée fin de semaine prochaine dont les détails sont compilés ci-après. [plus d'infos]
LP : Hegemony
Label : Napalm Records
Samael
Angel of wrath
Rite of renewal
Red planet
Black supremacy
Murder or suicide
This world
Against all enemies
Land of the living
Dictate of transparency
Helter skelter
Storm of fire (bonus)
07.05 DE Stuttgart - Universum
08.05 DE Jena - F-Haus
09.05 DE Hamburg - Logo
10.05 DE Essen - Turock
11.05 NL Hengelo - Metropool
12.05 NL Alkmaar - Victorie
14.05 UK London - Underworld
15.05 FR Dunkerque - Les 4 Ecluses
16.05 FR Strasbourg - La Laiterie
17.05 FR Paris - Le Petit Bain
18.05 FR Lyon - Ninkasi Kao
19.05 CH Zürich - Dynamo
