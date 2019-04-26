Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/04/2019 à 18:41.
Modéré le 28/04/2019 à 18:41.
The Damned Things à l'écoute - 28/04 18:41
The Damned Things ont sorti un nouvel album vendredi, High crimes. Il est en écoute intégrale ci-après. [plus d'infos]
The Damned Things
LP : High crimes
Label : Nuclear Blast
Cells
Something good
Invincible
Omen
Carry a brick
Storm charmer
Young hearts
Keep crawling
Let me be (Your girl)
The fire is cold
