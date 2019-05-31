Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/04/2019 à 11:02.
Modéré le 27/04/2019 à 11:02.
Un pack pour Death Angel - 27/04 11:02
Death Angel propose à l'écoute "The pack", qui figurera sur Humanicide. [plus d'infos]
Death Angel
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (322 hits)
Humanicide
Divine defector
Aggressor
I came for blood
Immortal behated
Alive and screaming
The pack
Ghost of me
Revelation song
Of rats and men
The day I walked away
