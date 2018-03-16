Infos précédentes :

Une vidéo live de Rivers of Nihil jouant leur album Where owls know my name dans son intégralité est en ligne. [plus d'infos]

Rivers of Nihil - Where owls know my name
Rivers of Nihil
LP : Where owls know my name
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 16/03/2018
Cancer / Moonspeak
The silent life
A home
Old nothing
Subtle change (Including the forest of transition and dissatisfaction dance)
Terrestria III: wither
Hollow
Death is real
Where owls know my name
Capricorn / Agoratopia





