Artwork et trackliste du prochain Bad Religion, Age of unreason, se découvrent à la suite. Il sort toujours le 3 mai, via Epitaph (The Ghost Inside, Converge, Every Time I Die, etc.) [plus d'infos]

Bad Religion - Age of unreason
Bad Religion
LP : Age of unreason
Label : Epitaph Date de sortie : 03/05/2019
Chaos from within
My sanity
Do the paranoid style
The approach
Lose your head
End of history
Age of unreason
Candidate
Faces of grief
Old regime
Big black dog
Downfall
Since now
What tomorrow brings
The profane rights of man (Bonus)

