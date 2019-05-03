Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/04/2019 à 11:25.
Modéré le 23/04/2019 à 11:25.
L'âge de déraison a un artwork - 23/04 11:25
Artwork et trackliste du prochain Bad Religion, Age of unreason, se découvrent à la suite. Il sort toujours le 3 mai, via Epitaph (The Ghost Inside, Converge, Every Time I Die, etc.) [plus d'infos]
Bad Religion
LP : Age of unreason
Label : Epitaph
LP : Age of unreason
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (447 hits)
Chaos from within
My sanity
Do the paranoid style
The approach
Lose your head
End of history
Age of unreason
Candidate
Faces of grief
Old regime
Big black dog
Downfall
Since now
What tomorrow brings
The profane rights of man (Bonus)
