Cocaine Piss mange les riches - 20/04 12:55
Le nouveau disque de Cocaine Piss, Passionate and tragic, est dans les bacs depuis le 5 avril. Sorti chez Hypertension Records (AmenRa, Damien Done, Black Haven), un extrait clippé de cet album ("Eat the rich") produit par Steve Albini est visible à la suite ainsi que les dates de ce groupe de noise-punk. [plus d'infos]
Cocaine Piss
LP : Passionate and tragic
Label : Hypertension Records
- Hypertension Records (56 hits)
Sociopathic Friend
Pretty Pissed
Eat The Rich
Every Night I'm Waiting
Fake Tears
Role Model
Body Euphoria
Poor Decisions
My Cake
Dry Mouth
Something For Your To Worry About
Happy Ending
Cocaine Piss [ Cocaine: Bandcamp ]
26 avril 2019 : L'astrolabe, Orléans (FR)
27 avril 2019 : Petit Bain, Paris (FR)
02 mai 2019 : C/O Pop Festival, Köln (DE)
03 mai 2019 : Corsica Studios, London (UK)
04 mai 2019 : The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham (UK)
05 mai 2019 : Sounds from the Other City festival, Salford (UK)
06 mai 2019 : Sage Gateshead, Gateshead (UK)
08 mai 2019 : Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate (UK)
09 mai 2019 : The Great Escape Festival, Brighton (UK)
10 mai 2019 : Vera, Groningen (NL)
11 mai 2019 : Gebouw T, Bergen Op Zoom (NL)
17 mai 2019 : EKKO, Utrecht (NL)
18 mai 2019 : De Salamander, Harelbeke (BE)
22 mai 2019 : Molotow, Hamburg (DE)
23 mai 2019 : Plan B, Malmö (SE)
24 mai 2019 : Musikens Hus, Gothenburg (SE)
25 mai 2019 : BLA, Oslo (NO)
26 mai 2019 : Kraftwerket, København (DK)
27 mai 2019 : Berghain Kantine, Berlin (DE)
28 mai 2019 : Scheune, Dresden (DE)
29 mai 2019 : MeetFactory, Prague (CZ)
30 mai 2019 : P8, Karlsruhe (DE)
31 mai 2019 : Bad Bonn Kilbi Festival, Düdingen (CH)
01 juin 2019 : Le Trokson, Lyon (FR)
03 juin 2019 : Dabadaba, San Sebastian (SP)
04 juin 2019 : Rock Beer The New, Santander (SP)
05 juin 2019 : Lata de Zinc, Oviedo (SP)
06 juin 2019 : Wurlitzer Ballroom, Madrid (SP)
08 juin 2019 : La Péniche, Chalon-sur-Saône (FR)
13 juin 2019 : Keller Club, Stuttgart (DE)
14 juin 2019 : Claws of Saurtopia, Leipzig (DE)
19 juin 2019 : Club Gromka, Ljubljana (SL)
20 juin 2019 : Kolorádó Festival, Budapest (HU)
21 juin 2019 : Jugendcafe, Zwiesel (DE)
22 juin 2019 : Vecteur, Charleroi (BE)
15 juillet 2019 : Valkhof Festival, Nijmegen (NL)
19 juillet 2019 : Actitud Fest, Vidreres (SP)
15 août 2019 : Arctangent Festival (UK)
17 août 2019 : Pukkelpop, Kiewit (BE)
24 août 2019 : Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières (FR)
