1 EODM qui a de la reprise - 18/04
Jesse Hughes (Eagles Of Death Metal notamment) va sortir un album de reprises avec au programme des chansons originelles de Guns N' Roses, Queens Of The Stone Age, AC/DC, Kiss ou encore The Ramones. Un premier extrait est dispo avec celle de Mary J. Blige pour "Family affair". Ce Eagles Of Death Metal presents boots electric performing the best songs we never wrote est prévu pour le 7 juin. [plus d'infos]
Jesse Hughes
LP : Eagles Of Death Metal presents boots electric performing the best songs we wever wrote
Date de sortie : 07/06/2019
LP : Eagles Of Death Metal presents boots electric performing the best songs we wever wrote
Date de sortie : 07/06/2019
God of thunder (Reprise de Kiss)
It's so easy (Reprise de Guns N Roses)
High voltage/It's a long way to the top (If you wanna rock 'n' roll) (Reprise de AC/DC)
So Alive (Reprise de Love and Rockets)
Beat on the brat (Reprise de The Ramones)
Abracadabra (Reprise de Steve Miller Band)
Careless whisper (Reprise de George Michael)
Family affair (Reprise de Mary J. Blige)
The hunger (Reprise de The Distillers)
Long slow goodbye (Reprise de Queens Of The Stone Age)
Just dropped in (To see what condition my condition is in) (Reprise de Kenny Rogers And The First Edition)
Trouble (Reprise de Cat Stevens)
Moonage daydream (Reprise de David Bowie)
