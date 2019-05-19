Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/04/2019 à 18:21.
Spylacopa en mai - 17/04 18:21
Spylacopa sortir le 19 mai un nouvel album intitulé Beneath the earth that lies beneath the sea chez Rising Pulse. Un premier morceau s'écoute sur BandCamp avec "Part I - Minauros".
[ Part I - Minauros: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Spylacopa
LP : Beneath the earth that lies beneath the sea
Label : Rising Pulse
- Rising Pulse: site du label (7 hits)
Part I - Minauros
Part II - Maladomini
Red mirror
Siberia
Part III - Arcadia
Part IV - Oblivion
