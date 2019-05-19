Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/04/2019 à 18:21.
Spylacopa - LogoSpylacopa en mai - 17/04 18:21

Spylacopa sortir le 19 mai un nouvel album intitulé Beneath the earth that lies beneath the sea chez Rising Pulse. Un premier morceau s'écoute sur BandCamp avec "Part I - Minauros".
[us] Part I - Minauros: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Spylacopa - Beneath the earth that lies beneath the sea
Spylacopa
LP : Beneath the earth that lies beneath the sea
Label : Rising Pulse Date de sortie : 19/05/2019
Part I - Minauros
Part II - Maladomini
Red mirror
Siberia
Part III - Arcadia
Part IV - Oblivion

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page