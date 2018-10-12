Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/04/2019 à 00:51.
Modéré le 13/04/2019 à 00:51.
Morello ne peut arrêter les saignements - 13/04 00:51
Tom Morello a publié une lyric-vidéo pour un nouveau morceau : "Can't stop the bleeding". [plus d'infos]
Tom Morello
LP : The atlas underground
Date de sortie : 12/10/2018
LP : The atlas underground
Date de sortie : 12/10/2018
Battle sirens (ft. Knife Party)
Rabbit's revenge (ft. Bassnectar, Big Boi and Killer Mike)
Every step that I take (ft. Portugal, The Man and Whethan)
We don't need you (ft. Vic Mensa)
Find another way (ft. Marcus Mumford) (Produced by Josh Carter of Phantogram)
How long- (ft. Steve Aoki and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against))
Lucky one (ft. K.Flay)
One nation (ft. Pretty Lights)
Vigilante nocturno (ft. Carl Restivo)
Where it's at ain't what it is (ft. Gary Clark Jr. and Nico Stadi)
Roadrunner (ft. Leikeli47)
Lead poisoning (ft. GZA, RZA and Herobust)
Rabbit's revenge (ft. Bassnectar, Big Boi and Killer Mike)
Every step that I take (ft. Portugal, The Man and Whethan)
We don't need you (ft. Vic Mensa)
Find another way (ft. Marcus Mumford) (Produced by Josh Carter of Phantogram)
How long- (ft. Steve Aoki and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against))
Lucky one (ft. K.Flay)
One nation (ft. Pretty Lights)
Vigilante nocturno (ft. Carl Restivo)
Where it's at ain't what it is (ft. Gary Clark Jr. and Nico Stadi)
Roadrunner (ft. Leikeli47)
Lead poisoning (ft. GZA, RZA and Herobust)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires