15 ans d'Ashes of the wake
Lamb Of God va sortir une édition anniversaire d'Ashes of the wake pour ses 15 ans. La date de sortie est annoncée au 3 mai. Cette version comprendra un inédit, "Another nail for your coffin", et des versions demo de "Laid to rest", "Ashes of the wake" et "Remorse is for the dead". [plus d'infos]
Lamb Of God
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
Laid to rest
Hourglass
Now you've got something to die for
The faded line
Omerta
Blood of the scribe
One gun
Break you
What I've become
Ashes of the wake
Remorse is for the dead
