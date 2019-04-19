Infos précédentes :

Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 20/03/2019 à 21:29.
Pamplemousse récidive - 20/03 21:29

À peine plus d'un an après sa première production, Pamplemousse sortira son deuxième album chez À Tant Rêver du Roi le 19 avril. La tracklist et le visuel de High strung se trouvent ci-dessous tout comme le titre éponyme de l'opus qui a fait l'objet d'un clip. [plus d'infos]

Pamplemousse - High strung
Pamplemousse
LP : High strung
Label : A tant rêver du roi Date de sortie : 19/04/2019
High strung
Dragon's breath
Losing control
Porcelain
Space out
Heebie jeebies
Back in L.A
Ventoline
Top of the bill
Hot fudge monday





