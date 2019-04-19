Posté par Rémiii.
À peine plus d'un an après sa première production, Pamplemousse sortira son deuxième album chez À Tant Rêver du Roi le 19 avril. La tracklist et le visuel de High strung se trouvent ci-dessous tout comme le titre éponyme de l'opus qui a fait l'objet d'un clip. [plus d'infos]
Pamplemousse
LP : High strung
Label : A tant rêver du roi
High strung
Dragon's breath
Losing control
Porcelain
Space out
Heebie jeebies
Back in L.A
Ventoline
Top of the bill
Hot fudge monday
