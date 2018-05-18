Posté par Mike69270.
At The Bloodstock - 11/03 20:58
La prestation scénique d'At The Gates à la dernière édition festival Bloodstock Open Air est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
