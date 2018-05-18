Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/03/2019 à 20:36.
At the Gates sort une vidéo - 05/03 20:36
At the Gates a dévoilé hier une vidéo pour son morceau "Daggers of black haze", extrait de To drink from the night itself. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (241 hits)
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
