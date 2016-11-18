Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Enter Shikari sous couverture - 21/02 21:36
"Undercover agents" d'Enter Shikari en version live, c'est par ici ! [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
Live : Live at Alexandra Palace
Date de sortie : 18/11/2016
Live : Live at Alexandra Palace
Date de sortie : 18/11/2016
Intro / Solidarity
Sorry you're not a winner
The one true colour
The last garrison / No sleep tonight
Destabilise
Radiate
Slipshod / The jester
Price on your head (remix de Danny Byrd)
Dear future historians
Arguing with thermometers
Gandhi mate, Gandhi
Torn apart
Mothership
Redshift
Anaesthetist (remix de Reso )
The appeal & the mindsweep II
