Modéré le 18/02/2019 à 22:35.
Outre leur date du Hellfest, Whitechapel passera aussi par la Capitale, au Petit Bain, le 15 juin. [plus d'infos]
LP : The valley
Label : Metal Blade
Forgiveness is weakness
Brimstone
Hickory creek
Black bear
We are one
The other side
Third depth
Lovelace
Doom woods
06/15 Paris, FRA - Petit Bain
06/16 Donington, UK - Download Festival
06/17 Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
06/18 London, UK - Islington Academy
06/20 Copenhagen, DEN - Copenhell
06/21 Dessel, BEL - Graspop
06/22 Clisson, FRA - Hellfest
06/24 Geneva, SWI - Usine
06/25 Kiff, SWI - Aarau
06/26 Stuttgart, GER - Universum
06/28 Ysselsteyn, NET - Jera On Air
06/29 Munster, GER - Vainstream Rockfest
06/30 Ferropolis, GER - With Full Force
07/02 Budapest, HUN - Durer Kert
07/03 Sofia, BUL - Club Mixtape 5
07/04 Bucharest, ROM - Quantic Club
07/05 Novi Sad, SER - Exit Festival
07/06 Ljubljana, SLO - Gala Hala
07/07 Milan, ITA - Dissonance Festival
