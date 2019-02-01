Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/02/2019 à 20:43.
Almøst HumanAlmøst Human intégral - 12/02 20:43

Le nouvel album d'Almøst Human, XS2XTC, est en écoute intégrale sur BandCamp.
[ch] XS2XTC: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Almøst Human - XS2XTC
Almøst Human
LP : XS2XTC
Date de sortie : 01/02/2019
System of beliefs
Warpigs
Naked now
What makes you so hard?
Chemical breakfast
Divine comedy
Babyglued
Clowned
Beloved pet
Promised paradies
In the name(s) of god(s)
Fucktory of illusions
From womb 2 tomb
Welcome 2 neverland

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page