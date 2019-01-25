Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/02/2019 à 17:31.
Sofy Major à l'écoute - 02/02 17:31
Le nouveau Sofy Major, Total dump, sorti vendredi de la semaine dernière, est en écoute intégrale ici. [plus d'infos]
Sofy Major
LP : Total dump
Label : Deadlight Entertainment
LP : Total dump
Label : Deadlight Entertainment
Total dump
Giant crush crash
Cream it
The jerk
Strike
Shiny happy asshole
Franky butthole
Tumor-o-rama
Kerosene Mike
Panamarama
The longest yard
