Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/02/2019 à 17:31.
Sofy Major - IdolizeSofy Major à l'écoute - 02/02 17:31

Le nouveau Sofy Major, Total dump, sorti vendredi de la semaine dernière, est en écoute intégrale ici. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Sofy Major - Total dump
Sofy Major
LP : Total dump
Label : Deadlight Entertainment Date de sortie : 25/01/2019
Total dump
Giant crush crash
Cream it
The jerk
Strike
Shiny happy asshole
Franky butthole
Tumor-o-rama
Kerosene Mike
Panamarama
The longest yard





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page