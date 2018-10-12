Battle sirens (ft. Knife Party)

Rabbit's revenge (ft. Bassnectar, Big Boi and Killer Mike)

Every step that I take (ft. Portugal, The Man and Whethan)

We don't need you (ft. Vic Mensa)

Find another way (ft. Marcus Mumford) (Produced by Josh Carter of Phantogram)

How long- (ft. Steve Aoki and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against))

Lucky one (ft. K.Flay)

One nation (ft. Pretty Lights)

Vigilante nocturno (ft. Carl Restivo)

Where it's at ain't what it is (ft. Gary Clark Jr. and Nico Stadi)

Roadrunner (ft. Leikeli47)

Lead poisoning (ft. GZA, RZA and Herobust)