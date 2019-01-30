[-] Re: UV décalé

Posté par Mike69270.
UV décalé - 29/01 17:31
Prévu initialement en ligne ce mercredi, le nouveau clip d'Ultra Vomit pour "Takoyaki " sera finalement dispo ce vendredi 1er février. [plus d'infos]
Ultra Vomit
Entooned
Kammthaar
Un chien géant
Takoyaki
Super sexe
Hyper sexe
La bouillie I
E-TRON (digital caca)
Le train fantôme
Calojira
La bouillie II
Jésus
Anthracte
Keken
La bouillie III
Noël
Pink Pantera
La ch'nille
La bouillie IV
Batman vs Predator
Pipi vs caca
Evier metal
supermatou - 107 msg
Les clips d'Ultra Vomit sont tellement énormes, qu'on attend ça avec plus d'impatience que la saison 8 de Games Of Thrones.
Et 3,3 millions de vues pour Kammthaar, si c'est pas du bonnardo ça !