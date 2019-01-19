Posté par Bikinis&Icecream.
Pas de ligne d'arrivée pour Bikinis & Icecream - 28/01 22:01
Bikinis & Icecream revient avec un nouvel EP 7 titres, There's no finish line. Il est disponible en streaming et téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp, Soundcloud et Youtube.
[ Bandcamp: Bandcamp (1 hit) / Soundcloud: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Bikinis & Icecream
EP : There's no finish line
Date de sortie : 19/01/2019
Second chance
Secret thoughts
Without you
Draw the line
Things that matter
I try
The ghost track
