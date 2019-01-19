Infos précédentes :

Posté par Bikinis&Icecream.
Bikinis &amp; Icecream - The experimentPas de ligne d'arrivée pour Bikinis & Icecream - 28/01 22:01

Bikinis & Icecream revient avec un nouvel EP 7 titres, There's no finish line. Il est disponible en streaming et téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp, Soundcloud et Youtube.
Bandcamp: Bandcamp (1 hit)External / Soundcloud: Soundcloud External

Bikinis &amp; Icecream - There's no finish line
Bikinis & Icecream
EP : There's no finish line
Date de sortie : 19/01/2019
Second chance
Secret thoughts
Without you
Draw the line
Things that matter
I try
The ghost track





