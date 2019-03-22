Infos précédentes :

Megadeth - Anthology - set the world afireDes détails sur le best-of de Megadeth - 25/01 23:18

L'ensemble des titre qui composeront le prochain best-of de Megadeth, Warheads on foreheads, a été dévoilé. Sortie le 22 mars. [plus d'infos]

Megadeth - Warheads on foreheads
Megadeth
LP : Warheads on foreheads
Date de sortie : 22/03/2019
Disque 1
Rattlehead
Mechanix
Killing Is My Business.And Business Is Good!
The Conjuring
Wake Up Dead
Devils Island
Good Mourning / Black Friday
Set The World Afire
In My Darkest Hour
Holy Wars.The Punishment Due
Disque 2
Hangar 18
Tornado Of Souls
Rust In Peace.Polaris
Five Magics
Take No Prisoners
Skin O' My Teeth
Angry Again
Symphony Of Destruction
Sweating Bullets
A Tout Le Monde
Train Of Consequences
Reckoning Day
Disque 3
Trust
She-Wolf
Wanderlust
Dread And The Fugitive Mind
Blackmail The Universe
Washington Is Next!
Head Crusher
Public Enemy No. 1
Kingmaker
The Threat Is Real
Poisonous Shadows
Death From Within
Dystopia

