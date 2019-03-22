Disque 1

Rattlehead

Mechanix

Killing Is My Business.And Business Is Good!

The Conjuring

Wake Up Dead

Devils Island

Good Mourning / Black Friday

Set The World Afire

In My Darkest Hour

Holy Wars.The Punishment Due

Disque 2

Hangar 18

Tornado Of Souls

Rust In Peace.Polaris

Five Magics

Take No Prisoners

Skin O' My Teeth

Angry Again

Symphony Of Destruction

Sweating Bullets

A Tout Le Monde

Train Of Consequences

Reckoning Day

Disque 3

Trust

She-Wolf

Wanderlust

Dread And The Fugitive Mind

Blackmail The Universe

Washington Is Next!

Head Crusher

Public Enemy No. 1

Kingmaker

The Threat Is Real

Poisonous Shadows

Death From Within

Dystopia