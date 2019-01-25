Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/01/2019 à 17:46.
Modéré le 19/01/2019 à 17:46.
Les Rival Sons regardent au loin - 19/01 17:46
"Look away" est un nouvel extrait de Fera roots, le prochain Rival Sons. [plus d'infos]
Rival Sons
LP : Feral roots
Date de sortie : 25/01/2019
LP : Feral roots
Date de sortie : 25/01/2019
Do your worst
Sugar on the bone
Back in the woods
Look away
Feral roots
Too bad
Stood by me
Imperial joy
All directions
End of forever
Shooting stars
Sugar on the bone
Back in the woods
Look away
Feral roots
Too bad
Stood by me
Imperial joy
All directions
End of forever
Shooting stars
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires