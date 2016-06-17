Infos précédentes :

Gojira - L'enfant sauvageGojira @ Pol'And'Rock' - 18/01 22:00

Le set de Gojira au festival polonais Pol'And'Rock donné le 2 août dernier a été mis en ligne. [plus d'infos]

Gojira - Magma
Gojira
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 17/06/2016
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation





Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

