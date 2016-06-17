Posté par Mike69270.
Gojira @ Pol'And'Rock' - 18/01 22:00
Le set de Gojira au festival polonais Pol'And'Rock donné le 2 août dernier a été mis en ligne. [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation
