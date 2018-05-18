Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/01/2019 à 22:19.
Le miroir noir d'At the Gates - 11/01 22:19
At the Gates a sorti une vidéo pour une version alternative de "The mirror black". Le morceau est à l'origine présent sur leur dernier effort To drink from the night itself. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
Der widerstand
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
