Du nouveau de La Dispute - 09/01 22:12

La Dispute a dévoilé un troisième extrait de Panorama avec "Footsteps at the pond". [plus d'infos]

La Dispute - Panorama
La Dispute
LP : Panorama
Label : Epitaph Date de sortie : 22/03/2019
Rose quartz
Fulton street I
Fulton street II
Rhodonite and grief
Anxiety panorama
In northern Michigan
View from our bedroom window
Footsteps at the pond
There you are (hiding place)
You ascendant





