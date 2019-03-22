Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/01/2019 à 22:12.
Modéré le 09/01/2019 à 22:12.
Du nouveau de La Dispute - 09/01 22:12
La Dispute a dévoilé un troisième extrait de Panorama avec "Footsteps at the pond". [plus d'infos]
La Dispute
LP : Panorama
Label : Epitaph
Rose quartz
Fulton street I
Fulton street II
Rhodonite and grief
Anxiety panorama
In northern Michigan
View from our bedroom window
Footsteps at the pond
There you are (hiding place)
You ascendant
