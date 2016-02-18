Modéré le 03/01/2019 à 19:54.
Otep passera en France pour trois dates sur février. Pour les détails, c'est à un petit clic. [plus d'infos]
02/01 Metz, FRA - TBA
02/02 Cham, GER - L.A. Live Style
02/04 Vienna, AUT - Viper Room
02/05 Munich, GER - Backstage
02/06 Amsterdam, NET - Melkweg
02/07 Lyon, FRA - CCO
02/08 Dornbirn, AUT - Conrad Sohm
02/09 Milan, ITA - Legend Club
02/12 Nantes, FRA - Le Ferrailleur
02/13 London, UK - Underworld
02/14 Coventry, UK - The Arches
02/15 Manchester, UK - Factory
02/17 Lancaster, UK - The Yorkshire House
02/18 Swansea, UK - The Bunkhouse
02/19 Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
02/20 Roeselare, BEL - De Velichte Geest
02/21 Siegburg, GER - Kubana Live Club
02/23 Ostrava, CZE - Barrack Music Club
02/24 Prague, CZE - Futurum
