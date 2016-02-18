Otep passera en France pour trois dates sur février. Pour les détails, c'est à un petit clic. [ plus d'infos ]

02/01 Metz, FRA - TBA

02/02 Cham, GER - L.A. Live Style

02/04 Vienna, AUT - Viper Room

02/05 Munich, GER - Backstage

02/06 Amsterdam, NET - Melkweg

02/07 Lyon, FRA - CCO

02/08 Dornbirn, AUT - Conrad Sohm

02/09 Milan, ITA - Legend Club

02/12 Nantes, FRA - Le Ferrailleur

02/13 London, UK - Underworld

02/14 Coventry, UK - The Arches

02/15 Manchester, UK - Factory

02/17 Lancaster, UK - The Yorkshire House

02/18 Swansea, UK - The Bunkhouse

02/19 Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

02/20 Roeselare, BEL - De Velichte Geest

02/21 Siegburg, GER - Kubana Live Club

02/23 Ostrava, CZE - Barrack Music Club

02/24 Prague, CZE - Futurum