2019 sera folle avec SxTx - 01/01 21:48
Suicidal Tendencies a clippé "All kinda crazy", extraite de STill Cyco punk after all these years. [plus d'infos]
Suicidal Tendencies
LP : Still cyco punk after all these years
Style : Metal crossover
Date de sortie : 07/09/2018
I love destruction
F.U.B.A.R
All kinda crazy
Sippin' from the insanitea
Its always something
Lost my brain... once again
Nothin' to lose
Gonna be alright
Ain't gonna get me
All I ever get
Save a peace for me
