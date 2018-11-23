Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 27/10/2018 à 18:02.
Modéré le 27/10/2018 à 18:02.
Planet B s'annonce - 27/10 18:02
Le duo de punk hip-hop Planet B sortira le 23 novembre son premier album éponyme chez Ipecac Recordings (Daughters, Dälek, Melvins). À l'intérieur de ce disque, tu trouveras une ribambelle d'invités assez prestigieux comme Kool Keith, Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd, Killing Joke, Pigface), Nick Zinner (The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Head Wound City) ou encore deux gars de The Locust. L'extrait à la suite ("Crustfund" avec Kool Keith) te permettra déjà de te faire une idée. [plus d'infos]
Planet B
LP : Planet B
Label : Ipecac
Date de sortie : 23/11/2018
LP : Planet B
Label : Ipecac
- Ipecac (242 hits)
Date de sortie : 23/11/2018
Crustfund (feat. Kool Keith)
[A] Not at all [B] Somewhat [C] Very much
Join a cult
Disease control (feat. Sonny Kay)
Manure rally
Mirror, mirror, on the world
Big karma (feat. Joseph Karam)
Brutal evolution (feat. Becky DiGiglio, Jake Najor)
Never let me down (Depeche Mode cover, feat. Nick Zinner)
Come bogeyman (feat. Martin Atkins)
The beginning is near
[A] Not at all [B] Somewhat [C] Very much
Join a cult
Disease control (feat. Sonny Kay)
Manure rally
Mirror, mirror, on the world
Big karma (feat. Joseph Karam)
Brutal evolution (feat. Becky DiGiglio, Jake Najor)
Never let me down (Depeche Mode cover, feat. Nick Zinner)
Come bogeyman (feat. Martin Atkins)
The beginning is near
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires