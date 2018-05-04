Infos précédentes :

The Inspector Cluzo : The Inspector CluzoThe Inspector Cluzo est actuellement en tournée

Nous vous l'annoncions ces derniers mois, le duo The Inspector Cluzo a sorti son nouvel album We the people of the soil sur son label F.thebassplayer Records mais aussi chez Caroline International. Il est actuellement en tournée, les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]

The Inspector Cluzo - We the people of the soil
The Inspector Cluzo
EP : we the people of the soil
Date de sortie : 04/05/2018
A man oustanding in his field
The sand preacher
Cultural misunderstanding
Ideologies
Little girl
We the people of the soil
No deal at the crossroads
The best
Pressure on Mada lands
The globalisation blues
Brothers in deals

Les prochaines dates :


11/11 -CO- Medellin - Altavoz festival
21/11 -SP- Madrid - Wurlitzer Ballroom
22/11 -SP- Zaragoza - Sala Lopez
23/11 -SP- Bilbao - Satelite T
24/11 -SP- Barcelona - Sala Vol
27/11 -NL- Amsterdam - Melkweg *
29/11 -SE- Gothenburg - Pustervik * - SOLD OUT
30/11 -SE- Stockholm - Annexet *
01/12 -DK- Copenhagen - Vega *
02/12 -DE- Berlin - Astra *
04/12 -DE- Cologne - Live Music Hall *
05/12 -DE- Frankfurt - Batschkapp *
06/12 -DE- Hamburg - Docks *
07/12 -CH- Lausanne - Les Docks
08/12 -AT- Vienna - Arena *
09/12 -BA- Zagreb - Culture Factory *
11/12 -IT- Milan - Fabrique *
12/12 -CH- Pratteln - Z7 *
13/12 -DE- Munich - Backstage Werk *
14/12 -DE- Stuttgart - Longhorn *
16/12 -BE- Bruxelles - Ancienne Belgique *
18/12 -UK- Bristol - O2 Academy *
19/12 -SC- Glasgow - O2 Academy *
20/12 -UK- Manchester - O2 Academy *
21/12 -UK- London - Brixton Academy *
22/12 -UK- Birmingham - O2 Academy *
*supporting Clutch

2019

05/02 -DE- Hamburg - Logo
06/02 -NL- Amsterdam - Melkweg up
07/02 -NL- Groninguen - Vera
09/02 -FR- Paris - La Cigale
12/02 -DE- Munich - Backstage
13/02 -DE- Cologne - Luxor
14/02 -BE- Bruxelles - Le Botanique, La Rotonde
15/02 -DE- Schwerin - Speicher
16/02 -DE- Berlin - Maschinenhaus

