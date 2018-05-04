Infos précédentes :
- The Inspector Cluzo est actuellement en tournée
- Des teasers à la pelle pour les 10 ans de TIC
- Clutch est en studio et nous le fait savoir
- Une fillle, un train et TIC
- Un album pour les 10 ans de TIC
- TIC @ Lolla Paris
- Guerre du Son 2017 : l'affiche.
- Le Main Square Festival vous attend !
- Trois nouveaux noms au festival Art Sonic
- TIC @ Eurocks
Modéré le 27/10/2018 à 12:40.
Nous vous l'annoncions ces derniers mois, le duo The Inspector Cluzo a sorti son nouvel album We the people of the soil sur son label F.thebassplayer Records mais aussi chez Caroline International. Il est actuellement en tournée, les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
EP : we the people of the soil
Date de sortie : 04/05/2018
The sand preacher
Cultural misunderstanding
Ideologies
Little girl
We the people of the soil
No deal at the crossroads
The best
Pressure on Mada lands
The globalisation blues
Brothers in deals
Les prochaines dates :
11/11 -CO- Medellin - Altavoz festival
21/11 -SP- Madrid - Wurlitzer Ballroom
22/11 -SP- Zaragoza - Sala Lopez
23/11 -SP- Bilbao - Satelite T
24/11 -SP- Barcelona - Sala Vol
27/11 -NL- Amsterdam - Melkweg *
29/11 -SE- Gothenburg - Pustervik * - SOLD OUT
30/11 -SE- Stockholm - Annexet *
01/12 -DK- Copenhagen - Vega *
02/12 -DE- Berlin - Astra *
04/12 -DE- Cologne - Live Music Hall *
05/12 -DE- Frankfurt - Batschkapp *
06/12 -DE- Hamburg - Docks *
07/12 -CH- Lausanne - Les Docks
08/12 -AT- Vienna - Arena *
09/12 -BA- Zagreb - Culture Factory *
11/12 -IT- Milan - Fabrique *
12/12 -CH- Pratteln - Z7 *
13/12 -DE- Munich - Backstage Werk *
14/12 -DE- Stuttgart - Longhorn *
16/12 -BE- Bruxelles - Ancienne Belgique *
18/12 -UK- Bristol - O2 Academy *
19/12 -SC- Glasgow - O2 Academy *
20/12 -UK- Manchester - O2 Academy *
21/12 -UK- London - Brixton Academy *
22/12 -UK- Birmingham - O2 Academy *
*supporting Clutch
2019
05/02 -DE- Hamburg - Logo
06/02 -NL- Amsterdam - Melkweg up
07/02 -NL- Groninguen - Vera
09/02 -FR- Paris - La Cigale
12/02 -DE- Munich - Backstage
13/02 -DE- Cologne - Luxor
14/02 -BE- Bruxelles - Le Botanique, La Rotonde
15/02 -DE- Schwerin - Speicher
16/02 -DE- Berlin - Maschinenhaus
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.