Grosse rafale de noms pour le Graspop qui se déroulera du 21 au 23 juin. Comme chaque année, la plupart des groupes seront également au Hellfest... Seront donc en Belgique Agnostic Front, Amon Amarth, Bleed From Within, Borknagar, Candlemass, Carcass, Children Of Bodom, Combichrist, Crisix, Crowbar, Cult Of Luna, Deathstars, Def Leppard, Delain, Demons & Wizards, Disturbed, Eluveitie, Equilibrium, Fleshgod Apocalypse, FM, Gloryhammer, Godsmack, Grand Magus, Halestorm, HammerFall, Hatebreed, Hawkwind, Immolation, In Flames, King Diamond, Krokus, Legion Of The Damned, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Municipal Waste, No Fun At All, Orange Goblin, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, Power Trip, Sabaton, Sick Of It All, Slipknot, Sonata Arctica, State Champs, Testament, To The Rats And Wolves, Trivium, Whitechapel, Whitesnake et Within Temptation.
