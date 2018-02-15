Modéré le 24/10/2018 à 20:51.
Slipknot investira les arènes de Nîmes le 1er juillet 2019. Le groupe est par ailleurs programmé au Download au Royaume-Uni. [plus d'infos]
Jun. 07-08 - Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland
Jun. 07-09 - Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun. 07-09 - Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun. 13-15 - Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria
Jun. 13-16 - Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun. 14-16 - Derby, Download Festival, UK
Jun. 17 - Leipzig, Arena, Germany
Jun. 18 - Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany
Jun. 19-22 - Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark
Jun. 21-23 - Dessel, Graspop, Belgium
Jun. 25-26 - Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland
Jun. 27 - Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy
Jun. 28-30 - Madrid, Download Festival, Spain
Jul. 01 - Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France
Jul. 03-06 - Lisbon, VOA, Portugal
Jul. 04-05 - Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.