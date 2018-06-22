Posté par Mike69270.
Un peu de NIN en live - 18/10 10:11
Nine Inch Nails était en concert le 14 octobre à New-York. Le live a été capté par un fan et mis en ligne. [plus d'infos]
Nine Inch Nails
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
Shit mirror
Ahead of ourselves
Play the goddamned part
God break down the door
I'm not from this world
Over and out
