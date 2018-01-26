Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/10/2018 à 19:48.
Triple faisceau pour Machine Head - 14/10 19:48
Machine Head a publié une lyric-vidéo pour "Triple beam", extraite de Catharsis. [plus d'infos]
Machine Head
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Catharsis
Label : Nuclear Blast
Volatile
Catharsis
Beyond the pale
California bleeding
Triple beam
Kaleidoscope
Bastards
Hope begets hope
Screaming at the sun
Behind a mask
Heavy lies the crown
Psychotic
Grind you down
Razorblade smile
Eulogy
