Le combo de reprise à base de cuivres Brass Against The Machine a repris "Walk" de Pantera. [plus d'infos]
Pantera
CD+DVD : Vulgar display of power [Réédition]
Label : Rhino Records
CD
Mouth For War
A New Level
Walk
Fucking Hostile
This Love
Rise
No Good (Attack The Radical)
Live In A Hole
Regular People Conceit
By Demons Be Driven
Hollow
Piss (Previously Unreleased)
DVD
Mouth For War
Domination/Hollow
Rise
This Love
Cowboys From Hell
Mouth For War [Clip]
This Love [Clip]
Walk [Clip]
