Muse fout la pression à Jools Holland - 04/10 22:54
Muse a interprété live son dernier single "Pressure" sur le show TV Later with...Jools Holland. Ils ont également joué "Dig down". [plus d'infos]
Muse
LP : Simulation theory
Label : Warner Music Group
Algorithm
The dark side
Pressure
Propaganda
Break it to me
Something human
Thought contagion
Get up and fight
Blockades
Dig down
The void
Algorithm (Alternate reality version)
The dark side (Alternate reality version)
Propaganda (Acoustic)
Something human (Acoustic)
Dig down (Acoustic gospel Version)
